AJ Lee's comeback buzz fired up by WWE’s deleted post, in-ring return teased for Wrestlepalooza

The buzz around AJ Lee’s potential WWE comeback after nearly a decade has intensified, and this time, the spark came from WWE itself—albeit unintentionally. Following hints during Clash in Paris, excitement peaked when WWE Shop seemingly confirmed her return in a now-deleted reply to a fan, mentioning merchandise linked to WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis this September. AJ Lee might return to WWE soon.(X Image)

WWE Intercontinental champion Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk in the main event of Clash in Paris to help his husband and Seth Rollins retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title. It also marked Lynch's official entry into Rollins' faction - The Vision, alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Brecker and Bronson Reed.

Lynch also confronted Punk on the last edition of RAW, where he slapped the former champion while the crowd erupted with chants of 'AJ Lee'. In the same episode, Punk hinted about the return of his wife, Lee, on next week's SmackDown in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the rumours fired up when a fan account, Wrestling Daze, tweeted:

“WHERE’S THE AJ LEE MERCH!??! What am I meant to wear on Friday when I watch SmackDown??? NORMAL CLOTHES?!?!”

To everyone’s shock, WWE Shop’s verified account replied, writing: “Hey there! Of course, we wouldn't expect that. With AJ Lee's return to the ring, we are looking to have some gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza. Be sure you're signed up for emails and get the latest updates on new live inventory. Happy shopping!”

WWEShop might have accidentally dropped a hint on AJ Lee's return.

Although the post was deleted within minutes, fans had already captured screenshots, sparking a storm of speculation online. Rumours now suggest AJ Lee could join forces with her husbandPunk in a mixed-tag battle against Lynch and Rollins. If it happens, the bout would mark her first WWE appearance since 2015, when she retired due to a neck injury, and could headline WWE’s first-ever premium live event on ESPN.

AJ’s return would be monumental for WWE. Widely regarded as one of the trailblazers of the “Women’s Revolution,” she broke barriers during an era when women’s wrestling wasn’t given the spotlight it has today. A three-time Divas Champion and one of the most popular female stars of her generation, AJ was known for her charisma, mic skills, and ability to deliver in big matches.