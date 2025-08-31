WWE star Rhea Ripley shares scathing message after being mobbed in Paris: ‘Do not swarm me like a pack of rabid zombies’

WWE star Rhea Ripley minced no words as she shared a scathing message after being mobbed by fans. Sharing her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), the Eradicator said that no one should ever be pushed against a Uber driver's door. She also asked her fans and supporters to use “common courtesy” and “humanity.” Earlier on Sunday, a video surfaced on social media in which the former Women's World Champion can be seen being chased around by fans in an attempt to get a selfie with her. WWE star Rhea Ripley shares a scathing message after being mobbed by fans(Getty Images via AFP)

Ripley is currently in Paris for the upcoming WWE pay-per-view event, Clash In Paris. The incident with the wrestler happened in the heart of the city. A video showcases Rhea being chased around and being visibly uncomfortable.

Rhea can be seen casually strolling around the city. Soon, several fans approached her for a selfie. At first, she seemed to be obliging the fans, but later, the situation soon got out of control as fans started to gather in large numbers. Somehow, Rhea was able to make it out of the area.

“Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver's door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. WTF,” she shared on X.

Rhea also spoke up about being mobbed on Instagram Stories. Channelling her persona of the Eradicator, she wrote, "Treat me like a human or imma start acting like Rhea Ripley and no one's getting s***."

It must be mentioned that Rhea Ripley is not slated to face anybody at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris 2025, which will be held later on Sunday evening.

CM Punk also fumes

Ripley is not the first one to speak up against this kind of crowd behaviour. On Saturday, CM Punk, who is slated for a Fatal Four-Way Match against Seth Rollins (champion), Jey Uso and LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight title, also shared an Instagram Story, urging the fans to stop “touching strangers.”

“Stop touching strangers. PLEASE,” Punk had written on Instagram Stories.

Speaking of the WWE Clash in Paris 2025, there are a total of six matches scheduled on the big night. John Cena will be taking on Logan Paul, while Becky Lynch will defend her Women's Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella.