Brock Lesnar returns to WWE: All on his wife Rena Marlette and children

Brock Lesnar made a dramatic return to WWE after two years, shocking fans by attacking John Cena during SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night. Brock Lesnar returned to WWE.(X)

Who is Brock Lesnar’s wife?

Lesnar is married to Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her WWE ring name Sable. A former WWE Diva, Sable married Lesnar on May 6, 2006.

How many children does Brock Lesnar have?

Brock and Rena have two sons together: Turk, born June 3, 2009, and Duke, born July 21, 2010.

Brock also has twins, a son named Luke and a daughter named Mya Lynn, born April 10, 2002, from his previous relationship with Nicole McClain.

Additionally, Lesnar is stepfather to Mariah, Sable’s daughter from her first marriage to Wayne W. Richardson.

Where does the family live?

Lesnar lives with his family on a rural farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada.

What has Lesnar been absent from WWE?

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. His extended hiatus is widely believed to be linked to a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, alleging sexual abuse and trafficking.

The lawsuit references a “former UFC Heavyweight Champion,” which many speculate to be Lesnar. While he is not named directly, the implication led WWE to reportedly remove him from creative plans.

What happened at SummerSlam 2025?

At SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a brutal "Street Fight" to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The two stars hugged each other in a heartfelt moment at the center of the ring following the match.

Moments after the match ended, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return. He marched down the ramp, stalked Cena, and hit him with his signature F5.