WWE SummerSlam 2025 Day 2 results: Check out full list of winners - from Cody Rhodes to Dominick Mysterio

WWE SummerSlam 2025 ends with Day 2, and fans can't get enough of what's in store. Day 1 brought the pain and glory with the signature surprises that only WWE can spring on its most loyal viewers as well. Cody Rhodes finished the match against John Cena with a Cross Rhodes(X/@Cultaholic)

Yesterday, that moment came when Seth Rollins got out of the wheelchair (yes! no injury) and cashed in the Money in the Bank on CM Punk to become World Heavyweight Champion. All this happened moments after CM Punk thought he had defeated Gunther to take the belt for himself!

Check out the WWE SummerSlam 2025 winners list today.

Naomi

Naomi had to face a combo of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Despite the best efforts from the duo, it took Naomi some stealthy moves to finally roll up Ripley and win the game by pinfall, marking a great start to the second day of fights.

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy)

In a match that saw a lot of action, the Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) managed to defeat Andrade and Rey Fenix, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Saban), The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

There were chair shots, fighters going through tables, and battles atop ladders in this absolute mayhem of a fixture.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch finally managed to take down Lyra Valkyria with a Lynch Manhandle Slam, and WWE has also clarified that as long as Lynch is champion, Valkyria can no longer challenge for the title.

Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu refused to walk out of the cage despite having the chance, and then walked right into a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa. Fatu, in a show of sheer strength, got out of handcuffs and while fighting to escape, a kick to the door into Fatu allowed Sikoa to fall his way out, making for a relatively mild finish in an otherwise electric night.

Dominick Mysterio

The Intercontinental Championship title remains with Dominick Mysterio, who hit AJ Styles with his boot, and then the Frog Splash to end the game.

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes took on John Cena, in a much-anticipated closing game of Day 2. While Cena got his shots in, it was all Cody towards the end.

He finished the match with a Cross Rhodes, and claimed the Undisputed WWE Championship title.

The dethroning of Cena marked the start of a new chapter, and perhaps WWE fans will now witness the start of the Cody Rhodes era.