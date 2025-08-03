CM Punk gets rid of a ‘bloody-faced’ Gunther at SummerSlam, only for Seth Rollins' grand show - Watch

CM Punk had a clear message for Gunter at SummerSlam 2025. He was not going to give up. After repeated chops and pin-down attempts, CM Punk managed to survive a tiring fight and emerge victorious in the heavyweight event on Saturday. Seth Rollins beat CM Punk to snatch away his title at SummerSlam(X)

The two-time WWE Championship winner's win came after massive drama. At one point, Gunther started bleeding and was blinded by his own blood. He even asked CM Punk to take it easy. However, Punk went on.

Read More: Jelly Roll makes messy WWE debut at SummerSlam; makes Logan Paul pay for cheap shot - Watch

The 46-year-old's victory did not last long. Seth Rollins made a sudden entry, with the money in the bank case in his hands, got rid of his crutches, only to brutally beat CM Punk.

“THE RUSE OF THE CENTURY! 😲 Seth Rollins just cashed in on CM Punk and just became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam!” WWE posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rollins then took the heavyweight belt home. He successfully cashed in his MITB contract on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Reacting to Rollins' move, one fan tweeted: “SETH ROLLINS CAME BACK HERE ON CRUTCHES BUT THREW THEM AWAY.”

Read More: Hulk Hogan’s son Nick gets emotional as WWE pays tribute to late dad at WWE SummerSlam | Watch

“SETH ROLLINS CASHED IN HIS MONEY IN THE BANK AND STOLE THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FROM CM PUNK THE GREATEST CASH IN OF ALL TIME,” another one added.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Day 1 winners list

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk

Seth Rollins (Money in the Bank Cash-In)

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul: Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: Sami Zayn

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso