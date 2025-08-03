Search
WWE SummerSlam 2025 results: Full list of winners

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 06:04 am IST

This is the first time in history that WWE SummerSlam is a two-night event, with exciting match-ups on both August 2 and 3.

WWE SummerSlam is back and this time the fight fest is spread over two nights – for the first time in its storied history.

Roman Reigns has proven once again why he is the best ever to step into the WWE ring.(X/@EliteClubS0B)
One set of matches is slated for August 2, some of which are already over, with others about to happen or underway. Another set of matches are to happen tomorrow, August 3, with stars like Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and John Cena set to appear.

Check out the full list of winners on day 1 of SummerSlam 2025.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 day 1: Full list of winners

Here are all the winners on day 1.

Also Read | WWE SummerSlam 2025: Track LIVE Updates

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The winners of SummerSlam 2025 are Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, who beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, in a highly entertaining tag team match that showcased the current and future of wrestling entertainment.

Uso and Reigns secured the victory by pinning Reed, and while a win for him and Breakker would show that they could take on the bigger names, Reigns has proven once again why he is the best ever to step into the ring.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

The duo won the Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The allies of convenience hugged to celebrate the win as well.

While Raquel and Roxanne initially looked better poised to win, with more careful planning and precise hits, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss managed to snag a victory in a game that kept fans guessing about which way it would turn till the very end.

Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn beat Karrion Kross in the singles match, which saw Kross' wife, Scarlett, sneak him a steel pipe to hit Zayn with. However, he missed and some time later, Zayn finished the match by pinning Kross.

The game saw Zayn embrace his more sinister side.

Tiffany Stratton

The match began with Jade Cargill taking Tiffany Stratton outside the ring, but the champion soon let Cargill know that there was no chance to slip up against her.

Stratton finally managed to land her finisher on Cargill and then pinned her, to clinch the game.

