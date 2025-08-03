CM Punk's jacket steals the show at SummerSlam 2025 as Gunther battles odds - Watch

CM Punk pulled for WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a Fantastic Four jacket, setting tongues wagging. The professional actor and wrestler is taking on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Champions title. CM Punk has always been very open with his love for comic books(X/@WWE)

WWE shared a video of his entrance, and captioned it “CM Punk out here looking fantastic at SummerSlam!”, in a nod to the Fantastic Four jacket he's put on.

Another X user shared a photo of CM Punk in the jacket, calling him ‘Fantastic Phil’. Notably, CM Punk's real name is Phillip Jack Brooks.

CM Punk's love for Fantastic Four

The jacket is not the only nod CM Punk has made to the Marvel group which includes Dr Reed Richards, Sue and Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. His catchphrase is literally 'it's clobberin time', which is most often associated with Grimm's superhero persona – The Thing.

The wrestler has always been very open with his love for comic books, and also shared his opinion ahead of the release of the new Fantastic Four film, First Steps.

Also Read | WWE SummerSlam 2025: Jelly Roll reveals he got injured just one week into training

Speaking to ComingSoon.net, CM Punk mentioned how some of the older Fantastic Four movies had been pretty bad and how he had hope for the new one. “I’m a little bit envious, but yeah, I am 100% on board with it. This Thing looks like The Thing. So, I can’t wait. We’ve had some pretty stinky Fantastic Four movies in the past, so I’m looking for this one to be a palate cleanser,” he said.

Notably, the older films were released when the Fantastic Four franchise was not under Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella. Now, the recent film starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby has raked up a domestic grand total of $170 million at the box office.

CM Punk also remains expressed that he's open to acting in a superhero movie. “Of course. But I look at every project that comes across my desk as “Is this something that I have the time for? Can I sacrifice for this?” I take ’em as they come. My main thing about TV and movies and the acting side of things is I just wanna work with really cool people, really creative people, and I wanna learn while I’m doing it,” he said.