CM Punk's yellow outfit, Roman Reigns ‘white’ teeth: What's the chatter at WrestleMania?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 20, 2025 08:49 AM IST

As CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins battled it out in the triple-threat clash, WWE fans were reminded why they love WrestleMania

As CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins battled it out in the triple-threat clash, WWE fans were reminded why they love WrestleMania. Several social media users posted about feeling nostalgic watching Punk wearing his iconic yellow outfit, while others ridiculed Roman Reigns' ‘white teeth’.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania(X)
CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania(X)

Eventually, it was Paul Heyman who decided the winner by betraying his old friend Roman Reigns and handing the steel chair to Seth Rollins, who won the bout. The 38-year-old pinned down an exhausted Tribal Chief to take the title.

Read More: WrestleMania 41: Bayley not injured? WWE fans blame Triple H for sudden pull-out

Talking points at WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins' entry left several fans in awe. Wearing a black outfit, he carried a flamethrower gun with him. However, as soon as the lights went off, Rollins came out wearing white.

On Saturday, Roman Reigns' ally Paul Heyman accompanied CM Punk, who was wearing his iconic yellow outfit. Reacting to a video of him greeting the crowd from the ring, one WWE fan wrote: “CM PUNK ROCKING THE YELLOW MERCH | 2011 - 2025”

Read More: WrestleMania 41: Did Jey Uso fight Gunther with injured arm? Theories emerge

“CM PUNK in his iconic Yellow Gear😭🔥 and they recreated #Wrestlemania 29 Entrance ❤️” another one added.

For Roman Reigns, social media users couldn't help noticing his shiny ‘white teeth’. “Man Roman reigns has some white teeth,” one person tweeted.

WrestleMania Sunday lineup

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Women’s World Championship (triple-threat): Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship (fatal four-way): Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor

Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

