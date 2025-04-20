WrestleMania 41: Did Jey Uso fight Gunther with injured arm? Theories emerge

Jey Uso pulled a major upset as he beat Gunther with a choke submission in the WrestleMania 41 opener on Saturday. However, fans spotted the 29-year-old, whose real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu, holding his arm constantly during the bout. Some said that Uso looked injured. Jey Uso fighting Gunther at WrestleMania 41 (X/HeartBreakCorb)

“It looks like Jey Uso may have injured his arm,” one WWE fan tweeted, attaching a screenshot of the wrestler holding his arm.

“jey uso has genuinely injured himself by yeeting too hard during his entrance. you can’t make this f*****g s**t up,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Think Jey Uso is legitimately hurt. No idea what he did to his arm but it’s clear he’s not selling it,” a third person tweeted.

From the opening bell, Gunther's dominance was evident. He unleashed a series of punishing chops and power moves, attempting to wear down Uso. However, the latter managed to survive a sleeper hold and a belt-assisted attack. Uso countered a powerbomb attempt with one of his own, followed by a relentless series of spears. In a shocking turn, Uso locked in a sleeper hold on Gunther, forcing the champion to tap out and securing the victory .​

Jey Uso was joined by his twin brother, Jimmy, as the two celebrated the win. Overcome with emotion, Jimmy embraced Jey and handed him the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE CCO Triple H soon posted a photo with Jey Uso. “You cannot teach what Jey Uso has…His connection to our audience, his passion, his charisma…and generations of this business running through his veins. Jey @WWEUsos is your new World Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations…and… 🙌YEET🙌” the Hall of Famer wrote in the post.