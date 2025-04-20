WrestleMania 41: WWE acquires Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA, Worlds Collide set for…

After teasing a ‘major announcement’ at WrestleMania 41 night one Kickoff Show, WWE announced that it has acquired Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, AAA CEO Dorian Roldan, AAA’s President, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta, Rey Mysterio and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer made the announcement on Saturday. WWE announced that it has acquired Lucha Libre AAA ahead of WrestleMania 41(X)

WWE and AAA will host a Worlds Collide show on June 7 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

Read More: WrestleMania 41, Night 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

On Saturday, WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show host Michael Cole invited Triple H and all of the Mexican and Latin American stars on the roster to the stage. After the acquisition announcement was made, Triple H, who is the CCO of WWE, said that the American promoter will take Lucha Libre to another level.

Details about the partnership have not been revealed yet.

AAA was founded by Antonio Peña and Konnan in 1992. It is one of the most popular wrestling companies in the world, flooded with talent like Alberto El Patron (formerly Alberto Del Rio) and El Hijo de Vikingo.

What is Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

AAA is a prominent Mexican professional wrestling promotion based in Mexico City, Mexico. The promotion has built a reputation for outlandish gimmicks, unique characters, and extreme match styles, setting it apart from more traditional wrestling promotions.

Read More: WrestleMania 41 stage unveiled: What makes it special - screens, lights and more

One of its early milestones was co-promoting the When Worlds Collide pay-per-view event with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1994, which was critically acclaimed and credited with popularizing lucha libre in the United States. The event featured prominent wrestlers like Art Barr, whose untimely death shortly after marked a poignant moment in AAA's history.

Over the decades, AAA has faced significant developments, including its acquisition by WWE, announced in April 2025, the future implications of which remain uncertain.