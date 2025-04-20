Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

WrestleMania 41: WWE acquires Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA, Worlds Collide set for…

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 20, 2025 03:46 AM IST

After teasing a ‘major announcement’ at WrestleMania 41 night one Kickoff Show, WWE announced that it has acquired Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

After teasing a ‘major announcement’ at WrestleMania 41 night one Kickoff Show, WWE announced that it has acquired Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, AAA CEO Dorian Roldan, AAA’s President, El Hijo del Vikingo, Penta, Rey Mysterio and NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer made the announcement on Saturday.

WWE announced that it has acquired Lucha Libre AAA ahead of WrestleMania 41(X)
WWE announced that it has acquired Lucha Libre AAA ahead of WrestleMania 41(X)

WWE and AAA will host a Worlds Collide show on June 7 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.

Read More: WrestleMania 41, Night 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

On Saturday, WrestleMania 41 Kickoff Show host Michael Cole invited Triple H and all of the Mexican and Latin American stars on the roster to the stage. After the acquisition announcement was made, Triple H, who is the CCO of WWE, said that the American promoter will take Lucha Libre to another level.

Details about the partnership have not been revealed yet.

AAA was founded by Antonio Peña and Konnan in 1992. It is one of the most popular wrestling companies in the world, flooded with talent like Alberto El Patron (formerly Alberto Del Rio) and El Hijo de Vikingo.

What is Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

AAA is a prominent Mexican professional wrestling promotion based in Mexico City, Mexico. The promotion has built a reputation for outlandish gimmicks, unique characters, and extreme match styles, setting it apart from more traditional wrestling promotions.

Read More: WrestleMania 41 stage unveiled: What makes it special - screens, lights and more

One of its early milestones was co-promoting the When Worlds Collide pay-per-view event with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1994, which was critically acclaimed and credited with popularizing lucha libre in the United States. The event featured prominent wrestlers like Art Barr, whose untimely death shortly after marked a poignant moment in AAA's history.

Over the decades, AAA has faced significant developments, including its acquisition by WWE, announced in April 2025, the future implications of which remain uncertain.

News / Sports / WWE / WrestleMania 41: WWE acquires Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA, Worlds Collide set for…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On