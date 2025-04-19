Wrestlemania 41, Night 1 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

The time has come for the biggest WWE event of the year. Wrestlemania 41 is around the corner, and all roads lead to Las Vegas. The two-day event will begin Sunday morning in India, and excitement is going through the roof. The main event of Night 1 will feature a mind-boggling triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This will be the first time Punk will be Wrestlemania's main event. Wrestlemania 41, Night 1: Here are all the live-streaming details for the year's biggest event. (WWE)

On the opening night of Wrestlemania 41, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Charlotte Flair. On the other hand, Jey Uso will look to dethrone arch-nemesis Gunther to replace him as the WWE World Heavyweight champion.

All eyes are on the main event on Night 2 between WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and 16-time champion John Cena, but Night 1 features several high-octane matches, and fans are in for a gala time.

This is just the second time that Wrestlemania has happened in the Las Vegas area. Previously, WrestleMania IX in 1993 was held at Caesars.

Here is the entire match card for Wrestlemania 41 Night 1:

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso - Singles match for World Heavyweight Championship

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) - Tag team match for the World Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs El Grange Americano - Singles match

Jade Cargill vs Naomi - Singles match

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu - Singles match for the US Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins - Triple threat match

Here are all the live-streaming details for WWE Wrestlemania 41 Night 1

When will Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 take place?

Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 will take place on Sunday, April 20 in India. The event will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 take place?

Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Which channels will broadcast Wrestlemania 41 Night 1?

There will be no live broadcast of Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 as Netflix has gained access to all WWE broadcast and streaming rights.

Where will live streaming be available for Wrestlemania 41 Night 1?

Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website.