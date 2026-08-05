'Am I weak for moving back?': H-1B worker's $170,000 US job dilemma strikes a chord with NRIs

A 29-year-old H-1B professional earning $170,000 a year in the United States has sparked discussion online after asking whether returning to India to be with ageing parents would mean giving up the financial security they worked years to build. Representational image showing individual in stress. (Unsplash)

According to the post shared on Reddit, many overseas Indians identified with the struggle of choosing between life abroad and family commitments in India.

The user said they currently have "no visa issues (for now)" and can see a future of financial stability in the US. Yet, the desire to return to India has only grown stronger as their parents have aged.

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"I really want to move back," the user wrote. "US for the first time made me feel financially secure... But moving back is a one-way path, so it's literally a 'forever' decision, which is scary."

A choice between family and financial security The Reddit user said their father runs a small business in India that has been struggling financially. Their plan is to apply for jobs in India while helping run the family business part-time, eventually working there full-time if needed.

While the move makes emotional sense, they admitted the financial uncertainty worries them after finally achieving stability in the US.

"I have always felt financially helpless since I was a kid, but US for the first time made me feel financially secure," the post read. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the user's claim.

The user also acknowledged that returning could bring added pressure around marriage but said it was not their primary concern.