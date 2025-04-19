WrestleMania 41 stage unveiled: What makes it special - screens, lights and more

WrestleMania 41's stage is finally set, and this time, there are more surprises in store for WWE fans than in previous editions. Even though a majority of WWE enthusiasts are anxious about the upcoming matches such as Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, a set of them are also curious about what will the entire event will be like this time around. Their prayers have finally been answered as WWE has decided to reveal the set days before the event takes place, which takes the excitement up by a few notches. WrestleMania 41's stage was unveiled on Thursday(X/Netflix)

WrestleMania 41 stage look | WATCH

WrestleMania’s stage isn’t just a backdrop: it’s a spectacle that’s become as iconic as the matches themselves. This year, WWE has rolled out a Vegas-inspired setup at Allegiant Stadium. Picture the Las Vegas Strip: neon lights, flashy hotels, that whole “go big or go home” vibe. Now imagine wrestlers strutting out from a stage designed like a glitzy hotel entrance, flanked by massive screens stretching the entire football field. Oh, and there’s a genius touch: screens shaped like playing cards dangle from the ceiling, cycling through superstar faces to hype up the crowd before each match. It’s over-the-top, exactly how WrestleMania should be.

Every year, the WWE stage pays homage to the host city’s vibe and never repeats designs. This year's stage was designed in collaboration with Done+Dusted, a live events producer who are a part of Pantheon Media Group, according to Comcast.

ALSO READ | When is WWE WrestleMania 41? Date, time, live streaming details of the two-night event

WrestleMania through the ages

WrestleMania’s history is packed with icons who’ve turned its stage into their playground. Hulk Hogan body-slamming Andre the Giant in front of 93,000 fans at WrestleMania III? Timeless. The Rock’s electrifying entrances, Stone Cold Steve Austin chugging beers in the ring, or John Cena’s “hustle, loyalty, respect” era—these moments defined eras. Then there’s The Undertaker, whose 21-0 undefeated streak had fans holding their breath every April. This year, WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. It will begin at 7 p.m. ET each night, says a USA Today report.