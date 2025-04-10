Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When is WWE WrestleMania 41? Date, time, live streaming details of the two-night event

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 10, 2025 05:26 AM IST

WrestleMania 41 hits Vegas April 19 - 20! Catch the epic showdowns live on Peacock and Netflix.

WrestleMania 41, also promoted as WrestleMania Vegas, is a two-night event that will take place on April 19 (Saturday) and April 20 (Sunday) at Allegiant Stadium Nevada’s Paradise. If Christopher Hudspeth on Netflix’s companion site Tudum considers WrestleMania “as an unofficial season finale” and “a culmination of storylines and heightened stakes that make it the Super Bowl of wrestling,” we sure are in for a treat!

WrestleMania 41 will take place later this month(Screengrab)
WrestleMania 41 will take place later this month(Screengrab)

Which matches will be seen?

As tensions built up while the card of matchups was formed, a final list of showdowns to go down has been finalized:

- Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

- IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (Women’s World Championship)

- Gunther vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship)

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 41: 5 matches canceled—Randy Orton and The Rock fans furious

- Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

- Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

- LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Champion)

- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

When will it be live?

WrestleMania 41 will begin at 7 PM ET on both April 19 and April 20.

Read More: WWE Superstars take over Clash of Clans ahead of Wrestlemania 41

Where can fans watch it?

In addition to airing on traditional pay-per-view worldwide, WrestleMania 41 will be available to live stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets.

Where can fans get tickets?

Fans can get their tickets online at the Ticketmaster website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wwe-wrestlemania-tickets/artist/853853 with tickets starting from $700.

News / Sports / WWE / When is WWE WrestleMania 41? Date, time, live streaming details of the two-night event
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On