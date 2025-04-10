When is WWE WrestleMania 41? Date, time, live streaming details of the two-night event

WrestleMania 41, also promoted as WrestleMania Vegas, is a two-night event that will take place on April 19 (Saturday) and April 20 (Sunday) at Allegiant Stadium Nevada’s Paradise. If Christopher Hudspeth on Netflix’s companion site Tudum considers WrestleMania “as an unofficial season finale” and “a culmination of storylines and heightened stakes that make it the Super Bowl of wrestling,” we sure are in for a treat! WrestleMania 41 will take place later this month(Screengrab)

Which matches will be seen?

As tensions built up while the card of matchups was formed, a final list of showdowns to go down has been finalized:

- Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

- IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair (Women’s World Championship)

- Gunther vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship)

Read More: WWE WrestleMania 41: 5 matches canceled—Randy Orton and The Rock fans furious

- Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

- Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

- LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Champion)

- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

When will it be live?

WrestleMania 41 will begin at 7 PM ET on both April 19 and April 20.

Read More: WWE Superstars take over Clash of Clans ahead of Wrestlemania 41

Where can fans watch it?

In addition to airing on traditional pay-per-view worldwide, WrestleMania 41 will be available to live stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in most international markets.

Where can fans get tickets?

Fans can get their tickets online at the Ticketmaster website: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wwe-wrestlemania-tickets/artist/853853 with tickets starting from $700.