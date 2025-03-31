WWE Superstars take over Clash of Clans ahead of Wrestlemania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Supercell's popular mobile game Clash of Clans, which has amassed more than two billion lifetime downloads, have announced a new partnership that will see a roster of WWE Superstars headline an electrifying in and out-of-game event throughout April, as per an official statement from WWE. WWE and Supercell's popular mobile game Clash of Clans have announced a new partnership. (Screengrab)

Under the new partnership, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars will be reimagined as iconic characters inside the world of Clash of Clans, culminating in an enhanced match sponsorship at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the statement added.

Fans will be able to experience the WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans beginning Tuesday, April 1, and enjoy a host of WWE-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics and Easter Eggs paying homage to WWE's rich legacy. Headlining the integration is Rhodes, who, after nearly a decade of playing Clash of Clans and being in the top 10 percent of players worldwide, will be reimagined in the game as "Barbarian King." At the same time, and under his long-time "OverlordRhodes" player handle, Rhodes stars in the live-action launch video and reveals a gameplay style built on villainous destruction and domination.

Additional WWE Superstar integrations include:* Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen"* The Undertaker as "Grand Warden"* Bianca Belair as "Royal Champion"* Rey Mysterio as "Minion Prince"* Kane as "P.E.K.K.A"* Becky Lynch as "Valkyrie"* Jey Uso as "Thrower"

"I've spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it's time for fans to know where I've landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans," said Rhodes, as quoted from a release by WWE.

"As OverlordRhodes, I don't defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn't about playing fair in the ring, it's about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I'm stepping in with one goal - absolute victory. I've waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there's no stopping me," he said.

"When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn't hesitate to reach out to WWE," said Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell.

"This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we've never created before - from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage," she added.