WrestleMania 41: Bayley not injured? WWE fans blame Triple H for sudden pull-out

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H Levesque, opened WrestleMania 41 in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. Hours before the event kicked off, it was announced that Bayley would be unable to compete after being attacked backstage. She has been officially ruled out of Sunday's match-up. WrestleMania fans blamed Triple H for Bayley's exit(X)

However, fans were quick to blame Triple H for her withdrawal. Several theories surfaced on social media, with some users saying Bayley is actually ‘not injured’.

“Bayley is NOT legitimately injured. There has been sympathy among talent for her this weekend when word began to spread that she was being pulled from WrestleMania as she's universally respected in the locker room,” WrestleOps wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The account cited PWInsiders.

Bayley was set to team with Lyra Valkyria to challenge current WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. A day before their anticipated match-up, WWE RAW General General Manager Adam Pearce informed Valkyria that she has 24 hours to find a new tag team partner.

PWInsider Elite reported that Bayley's exit was planned for weeks. There was reportedly some sympathy in the locker room towards Bayley from fellow talent when they found out.

Social media users slammed Triple H after the wrestler pulled out. “Doing this to a future HOF like Bayley is nuts. She deserves so much better than this. A damn disgrace by Triple H & Main Roster Creative,” one person tweeted.

“Triple H talked about Bayley post rumble saying she is “underlooked” when he constantly is the one who screws her over and over. They don’t deserve her. She contributes so much to women’s wrestling and it wouldn’t be the same without her,” another fan added.

“I wonder when will Bayley's blood boil...disrespect after disrespect after disrespect. Triple H you are sick AF for this. Bayley doesn't deserve this,” a third one posted.

Bayley's replacement has not been revealed yet.