WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns to steal the show on Day 1
WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: For more than 40 years, WrestleMania has been the flagship show in professional wrestling, let alone the WWE. Forty years. That's four decades of boys turning into men and men entering the grey zones of their careers. The granddaddy of them all returns bigger and possibly better for WrestleMania 41, one more time, as it graces Sin City. WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas for the first time in 32 years. In 1993, WrestleMania IX was hosted at Caesar's Palace, whereas this year's venue is a little further down the road on the strip, at the Allegiant Stadium. The Mania stage reveal has become as big a part of WrestleMania as the Hall of Fame, with this year's spectacle dubbed as quite possibly the best ever....Read More
On to the show itself, WrestleMania 41 is once again as star-studded as ever. If you think last year's Mania 40 can't be topped, especially the closing five minutes of the main event on Day 2, think again. As The Game, Triple H, who added another feather in his cap by getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his best friend Shawn Michaels pointed out, most of the match card features superstars who were nothing more than promising young talent when the first-ever season of NXT kicked off way back in 2010-11. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Gunther, LA Knight, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damien Priest. The List goes on.
Since the biggest event in sports entertainment, WrestleMania, transpired into a two-day event in the year the pandemic broke out, it has not only delivered but surpassed expectations. And this year promises to be no different. In what promises to be a box-office main event, Rollins, Reigns, and CM Punk will determine who the best professional wrestler among them is. However, when the match takes place, the Trible Chief will be walking out alone. No Paul Heyman. All by himself. The Wiseman, indebted to a favour by Punk for his assist at WWE WarGames back in November, will be walking out, siding with Punk in the main event today. While Rollins has tried his best to get into the heads of Reigns and Punk, his true test will be to walk away as the winner.
Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion, kicks off Night 1 when he puts that title on the line against Jey Uso. A dangerous Jey Uso. Not the one that won the Royal Rumble. The YEET movement is growing, but after what Gunther did to his brother Jimmy, bathing in his blood inside the ring three weeks ago, Jey is a changed man. Last year, Gunther lost the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn. Will another member of the OG Bloodline dethrone the Ring General this time?
Charlotte, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, hasn't exactly pleased the public with his return or the win. Already a 14-time World Champion, she has tried to get under the skin of her opponent Tiffany Straton but was unable to do so when it backfired. Tiffany and Charlotte possibly went off script during their heated promo a couple of weeks back, dragging each other's personal lives into the rivalry, but whether it works for Charlotte or against her is a question that will be answered today.
LA Knight puts his US title on the line against the rising Jacob Fatu. However, the Samoan Werewolf not only has to contain his opponent but also keep an eye out for his cousins Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, whom he has shared a bit of a tension-filled relationship over the past few weeks. Jade Cargill will be out for revenge against the woman who put her out of action, Naomi, whereas the legendary, the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, will go up against another fellow luchador, El Grande Americano. The WWE Tag Team titles will also be on the line when the War Raiders defend the gold against the New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have said some incinerating things about Big E, and with the big man possibly in attendance, do not rule out a potential twist.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: NETFLIX begins COUNTDOWN!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: The countdown is here for Wrestlemania 41 to begin! The Live broadcast has begun on Netflix and we are just minutes away to see it all unfold in Vegas.
This time ‘What happens in Vegas, will definitely not stay in Vegas’.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Just minutes away from action to begin
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: We are just 20 minutes away from the action to begin! The seven matches are expected to play out across four hours on Night 1 and it will all culminate with the triple treat main event between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.
Paul Heyman will be the concerned as he will be torn between Roman and Punk throughout the match!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Jade Cargill seeks revenge
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Jade Cargill is out for revenge as she faces Naomi in a women's singles match. Naomi bitterly turned on Jade and attacked her during one SmackDown episode!
Jade Cargill made her much-anticipated return during Elimination Chamber and attacked Naomi, signalling her intent for revenge. The last couple of weeks have witnessed Naomi shedding her ‘GLOW’ image and embracing the heel turn!
Let's see what the duo cook up at WrestleMania.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Randy Orton's open challenge
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Randy Orton was slated to face Kevin Owens in a much-anticipated WrestleMania contest. However, Kevin Owens had to undergo surgery, and this ruled him out. The veteran Randy has now issued an open challenge and one needs to see who steps up against the former WWE Champion on Night 2.
Will we see an unexpected superstar return? Let's wait and watch.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: John Cena and Cody Rhodes to main event Night 2
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: As we build up to WrestleMania 41, let us remind you that John Cena will take on Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship on Night 2.
If Cena wins, he will break Rick Flair's record for winning the most number of WWE Championship matches. Many view Cena as the ‘GOAT’, and he has been on an exceptional run ever since turning heel and aligning with The Final Boss, The Rock.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Will Big E show up and cost the New Day?
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been on a war path ever since turning on Big E and kicking him out of the New Day. The duo will challenge the War Raiders for the Tag Team Championship!
Will Big E make his presence felt at the grandest stage of them all to cost Kofi and Xavier? Only time will tell but we live in hope.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Triple H inducted into Hall of Fame
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: WWE CCO Triple H was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night! Hunter, as he is fondly called, was teary eyed and his introduction to the stage was presented by none other than his longtime friend and rival Shawn Michaels.
In his speech, Triple H thanked several former WWE Superstars like Dusty Rhodes, Mick Foley and many others. He also thanked the former WWE chief Vince McMahon.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Will Tiffany shock Charlotte?
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Charlotte Flair is the favourite to win yet another championship and dethrone Tiffany Stratton. However, the latter is a crowd favourite right now and Charlotte enters the championship match as a heel!
The rivalry picked up pace after the infamous promo couple of weeks back where the duo let it rip by taking personal potshots!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Roman Reigns the ultimate needle mover!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates:The one and only Tribal Chief, the OTC will be main eventing WrestleMania for the 10th time in his career. Just hours before the start of the showpiece event, Roman took to social media to express his excitement for the grandest stage of them all.
“Today is my Tenth #WrestleMania Main Event. God made me for this day,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: BREAKING! Rey Mysterio to miss WrestleMania 41
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Rey Mysterio will be missing Wrestlemania 41 after he picked up an injury during the weekly episode of SmackDown yesterday.
Rey Fenix will now face El Grande Americano. Rey Mysterio was not medically cleared to contest his match, so Rey Fenix will take his place for Night 1.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: When does the action begin?
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: If you are wondering when the action will begin, then we have you covered.
The Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 will begin at 4:30 AM IST. The event will be live on Netflix. Stay tuned with us as we build up to the biggest WWE event of the year! It's MANA time!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Jey Uso and Gunther to get us underway
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: The event will begin with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso.
Jey Uso sealed his ticket to Wrestlemania by winning the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year. Gunther has a 3-0 record against Jey Uso and the latter enters this contest as an underdog. However, a brutal beatdown of his brother Jimmy has made Jey Uso a lot more focused for the contest against Gunther.
Expect Jey Uso to make the crowd go YEET!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: What's the matchcard for Night 1?
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Seven matches are scheduled for Night 1. The show will begin with the World Heavyweight Championship singles match between Jey Uso and Gunther.
Here is the entire match card:
Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship
The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) - World Tag Team Championship
Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano - Singles match
Jade Cargill vs Naomi - Singles match
LA Knight © vs Jacob Fatu - US Championship
Tiffany Stratton © vs Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins - Triple threat match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Roman, CM Punk and Seth Rollins to main event Night 1
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Wrestlemania 41 Night 1 will feature Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in the main event. The triple threat is one of the hardest matches to call, and no one really knows who will eventually win.
The only thing that's certain is Paul Heyman being in the corner of CM Punk. For the first time in years, Roman Reigns would walk out alone and the Tribal Chief has everything to fight for.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Night 1 of Wrestlemania 41. There are some high-octane matches on offer and the biggest WWE event of the year promises to be a cracker!
Let the action begin!