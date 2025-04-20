WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns to steal the show on Day 1

WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Updates and Results: For more than 40 years, WrestleMania has been the flagship show in professional wrestling, let alone the WWE. Forty years. That's four decades of boys turning into men and men entering the grey zones of their careers. The granddaddy of them all returns bigger and possibly better for WrestleMania 41, one more time, as it graces Sin City. WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas for the first time in 32 years. In 1993, WrestleMania IX was hosted at Caesar's Palace, whereas this year's venue is a little further down the road on the strip, at the Allegiant Stadium. The Mania stage reveal has become as big a part of WrestleMania as the Hall of Fame, with this year's spectacle dubbed as quite possibly the best ever....Read More

On to the show itself, WrestleMania 41 is once again as star-studded as ever. If you think last year's Mania 40 can't be topped, especially the closing five minutes of the main event on Day 2, think again. As The Game, Triple H, who added another feather in his cap by getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his best friend Shawn Michaels pointed out, most of the match card features superstars who were nothing more than promising young talent when the first-ever season of NXT kicked off way back in 2010-11. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Gunther, LA Knight, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damien Priest. The List goes on.

Since the biggest event in sports entertainment, WrestleMania, transpired into a two-day event in the year the pandemic broke out, it has not only delivered but surpassed expectations. And this year promises to be no different. In what promises to be a box-office main event, Rollins, Reigns, and CM Punk will determine who the best professional wrestler among them is. However, when the match takes place, the Trible Chief will be walking out alone. No Paul Heyman. All by himself. The Wiseman, indebted to a favour by Punk for his assist at WWE WarGames back in November, will be walking out, siding with Punk in the main event today. While Rollins has tried his best to get into the heads of Reigns and Punk, his true test will be to walk away as the winner.

Gunther, the World Heavyweight Champion, kicks off Night 1 when he puts that title on the line against Jey Uso. A dangerous Jey Uso. Not the one that won the Royal Rumble. The YEET movement is growing, but after what Gunther did to his brother Jimmy, bathing in his blood inside the ring three weeks ago, Jey is a changed man. Last year, Gunther lost the Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn. Will another member of the OG Bloodline dethrone the Ring General this time?

Charlotte, the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble, hasn't exactly pleased the public with his return or the win. Already a 14-time World Champion, she has tried to get under the skin of her opponent Tiffany Straton but was unable to do so when it backfired. Tiffany and Charlotte possibly went off script during their heated promo a couple of weeks back, dragging each other's personal lives into the rivalry, but whether it works for Charlotte or against her is a question that will be answered today.

LA Knight puts his US title on the line against the rising Jacob Fatu. However, the Samoan Werewolf not only has to contain his opponent but also keep an eye out for his cousins Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, whom he has shared a bit of a tension-filled relationship over the past few weeks. Jade Cargill will be out for revenge against the woman who put her out of action, Naomi, whereas the legendary, the Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, will go up against another fellow luchador, El Grande Americano. The WWE Tag Team titles will also be on the line when the War Raiders defend the gold against the New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have said some incinerating things about Big E, and with the big man possibly in attendance, do not rule out a potential twist.