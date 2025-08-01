From Fantastic Four to Superman: Top superhero films breaking records in 2025

Superhero movies are making a big comeback in 2025, pushing past all the doubts about “superhero fatigue.” With huge box office numbers, fresh characters, and a mix of reboots and continuations, both Marvel and DC are enjoying some big wins this year. From Superman to Fantastic Four, take a look at the top superhero movies breaking records so far. Superhero movies are making a solid comeback in 2025(Instagram/marvel/DC)

Superman (DC Studios)

James Gunn’s new vision for Superman has proven to be a massive hit. Released on July 11, Superman brought in $122 million during its opening weekend in the US and passed $217 million globally in just a few days. Now, sitting at over $400 million worldwide, it is DC’s most successful film since Aquaman.

Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel)

Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps opened to a huge $118 million at the domestic box office, plus around $100 million overseas. The film's 1960s setting, strong early reviews, and long-awaited introduction of Marvel’s “First Family” helped bring a lot of attention.

Also read: Superman vs The Fantastic Four: Which film had the bigger opening weekend at the box office?

Captain America: Brave New World (Marvel)

Captain America: Brave New World brought Anthony Mackie back as Sam Wilson, now fully stepping into the role of Captain America. The movie collected around $415 million worldwide, according to THR.

Thunderbolts* (Marvel)

Thunderbolts* focused on a team of all-new MCU anti-heroes and misfits, including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and Red Guardian. Despite the darker tone, the movie did well, earning $382 million globally as per Deadline. While it was not Marvel’s biggest success, it surprised many with strong performances and a unique tone.

After a slow phase in superhero films, 2025 is showing that people still want good stories, cool visuals, and characters they care about. Marvel and DC both took some risks, and so far, it is paying off.