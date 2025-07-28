Fantastic Four: First Steps box office: Superhero saga scores $118M US debut, soars to $218M worldwide

Marvel’s latest offering is finally flying high. With Fantastic Four: First Steps, director Matt Shakman has delivered a much-needed win for Kevin Feige’s MCU, marking a fresh start under Marvel Studios after years at 20th Century Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the flick opened to a staggering $218 million globally, with $118 million in the US alone, making it the biggest launch in the franchise’s history. That puts it nearly neck-and-neck with DC’s recent Superman reboot, which opened at $220 million worldwide. For a property long considered tricky to adapt, this triumphant return signals new hope for the Fantastic Four’s cinematic future. The Fantastic Four: First Steps collects $218m globally(Marvel/Disney via AP)

Fantastic Four: First Steps box office update

Fantastic Four: First Steps kicked off stronger than expected, with a $57 million Friday fueling early projections of $120–125 million. But slower Saturday footfalls shifted that momentum. Still, the reboot stands tall as one of Marvel’s top domestic openings in recent years, outside of Deadpool 3. It’s also the 37th MCU film to top the box office, contributing to Disney becoming the first studio to hit $3 billion in global ticket sales in 2025.

DC's Superman held in nicely despite losing IMAX screens to Fantastic Four, adding $24.9 million domestically and $19.8 million overseas in its third weekend. The film has now crossed the $500 million mark in North America, reaching $289.5 million locally and $213.2 million internationally. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Rebirth added $13 million in its fourth frame, lifting its domestic total past $300 million and global haul beyond $600 million as per THR.

Fantastic Four: First Steps cast

Set in 1960s New York, the movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, leading a space crew with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). After gaining powers from a cosmic storm, the heroes face a new threat: the arrival of Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), warning of Galactus’s impending destruction.

Made on a reported budget of $200 million, Fantastic Four: First Steps released in theaters on July 15. With amazing audience response and strong word-of-mouth, the film seems to break through superhero fatigue.

