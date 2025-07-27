How Peacemaker Season 2 connects directly to James Gunn's Superman

James Gunn’s Superman may be the DCU’s first live-action movie, but it is already weaving together a deeper, connected universe, including big ties to Peacemaker Season 2. Although Superman introduces new heroes and storylines, it also reinforces continuity with previous Gunn-directorial projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1. One of the biggest surprises? Peacemaker himself, played by John Cena, made a brief post-credit cameo in Superman, previewing how the two stories overlap in the new DC Universe, according to IGN. Peacemaker season 2 drops this August.(Instagram/jamesgunn)

Also Read: Absolute Batman deserves to be DC’s next live-action masterpiece: Here's why

How are Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 intertwined?

According to the report, Rick Flag Sr, introduced in Creature Commandos and now a US General, plays a crucial role in Superman. During a tense Pentagon meeting, Flag resists Lex Luthor’s push for an anti-metahuman task force. Later, he watches news footage of Superman defeating Luthor and stopping an alien invasion, with a government official warning, “Now the metahumans are the ones making the rules.”

According to the report, given his expanded role, Flag Sr appeared to be the new Director of ARGUS in Peacemaker Season 2’s trailer, showing how these developments have influenced his stance on metahumans and hinting at new conflicts ahead.

Justice Gang in Peacemaker 2

Superman introduces the Justice Gang, a new team of metahumans funded by Maxwell Lord. Characters like Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho are central to the film, and the team resurfaces in Peacemaker Season 2's trailer, where they reject Peacemaker's attempt to join, according to another ScreenRant report. It added that Peacemaker’s interest in Justice Gang, despite the rejection, shows a desire for redemption and legitimacy, though he may not be ready to let go of his abrasive ways just yet.

Also read: Supergirl first look: James Gunn drops official glimpse of next DC film with Milly Alcock following Superman success

Peacemaker’s cameo in Superman

In the Superman post-credits scene, Peacemaker appears on a talk show, mocking Superman and claiming he ‘always knew something was off’ about the Kryptonian. The moment came just after a shocking reveal that Jor-El’s original message to Kal-El was a mission to conquer Earth.

However, according to ScreenRant, James Gunn noted at SDCC 2025, Peacemaker’s views are evolving; he said that Peacemaker likely admires Superman a little more and that he is also trying to impress the Justice Gang.

Gunn revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the second season of Peacemaker will center on relationships, forgiveness, and overcoming the past. The death of Rick Flag Jr. and his poisonous father continue to plague Chris Smith (Peacemaker), but he is making a concerted effort to improve, IGN reported.

In addition, as per the report, Gunn hinted at a romance between Peacemaker and Harcourt that would develop from their emotional ties in Season 1. Sol Rodríguez's character, Sasha Bordeaux, introduces additional dynamics, but it is unclear how she is related to Batman. Peacemaker season 2 is all set to release on HBO Max on August 21.

FAQs

Is Peacemaker in the new Superman movie?

Yes, John Cena’s Peacemaker appears in a post-credits scene, mocking Superman on a talk show.

How does Superman set up Peacemaker Season 2?

Through Rick Flag Sr.’s expanded role, the rise of the Justice Gang, and Peacemaker’s cameo, the movie connects directly to the themes and characters of Season 2.

Is Rick Flag Sr. running ARGUS now?

Yes, Season 2’s trailer suggests Rick Flag Sr. is now leading ARGUS, shifting its metahuman policy.