Brock Lesnar makes shocking return to WWE after 2 years at SummerSlam, launches brutal assault on John Cena

WWE just pulled yet another shocker. Yes, you read that right. The sports entertainment company has been on a roll in the past few months. Under the leadership of Nick Khan and Triple H, WWE have held their cards close to its chest. Hence, no one knew what would happen on Night 2 of SummerSlam. John Cena battled it out against Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship, and the two put on quite a show. In a match going on for more than 30 minutes, the duo went back and forth as the two OG babyfaces provided a true spectacle. Brock Lesnar returns to the WWE!(Screengrab - Netflix)

In the end, it was Cody Rhodes who prevailed over John Cena to become the new Universal Champion. The duo shared a heartwarming moment as they hugged it out, and Cena raised Cody's hands to safely say that the baton has been passed over for the next decade.

However, as John Cena was soaking in all the applause from the New Jersey crowd, a shocking development unfolded as Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to the WWE. He was involved in an intense staredown with his old rival, John Cena.

Brock Lesnar then eventually entered the arena to hit John Cena with an F5. The 17-time World Champion went down, and now no one really knows what to expect in the last four months of Cena's retirement tour.

Lesnar has been out of the WWE ring ever since he was linked to the ongoing Vince McMahon sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit. He was initially slated to return at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble; however, the plans were scrapped due to the allegations.

The WWE maintained its silence regarding this, and it was unclear whether Brock would ever return to the company.

Prior to his in-ring appearance at the SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar was last seen during the match against Cody Rhodes at the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost.

John Cena fails to defend the title

John Cena, who made history at WWE WrestleMania earlier this year by winning the record 17th world title, failed to defend his crown against Cody Rhodes. The two kept going back and forth before Cody eventually got the pin over his mentor and old-time friend.

Prior to WWE SummerSlam, John Cena ended his heel run, embracing his old babyface nature. At the latest pay-per-view event, Cena made an entry like old times, embracing the electric atmosphere.

In other results, Naomi defended her Women's Title while Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio also defended their respective titles.

Becky Lynch also defended her Women's Intercontinental Title as she defeated Lyra Valkyria. Bayley interfered in the match; however, she unintentionally cost Lyra the match.

Earlier on Night 1, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.