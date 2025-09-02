WWE Raw: Netflix announces start times for September and October events. Details here

WWE fans need to make significant changes to their schedule as Netflix has announced special start times for WWE RAW in September and October, Tudum reported. John Cena triumphed over Logan Paul at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event. (Screengrab - Netflix)

The weekly live event from WWE, which regularly airs at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Netflix, will not be aired at its usual times in September and October 2025. Among these are two special episodes, which are all set to be streamed live from outside the US.

According to the official release, the changes in time have been made keeping in mind WWE superstar John Cena's historic farewell tour across multiple cities around the world.

Here's what fans need to know about the key changes in programming schedules for WWE Raw events:

WWE Raw: Special start times

Wondering why WWE RAW was not aired at its usual time on September 1, 2025? This was because WWE went live this week from Paris La Défense Arena in France.

This week's WWE RAW event started at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, which was six hours earlier than its usual schedule. The change in time has been made due to several key international broadcasts and special events of WWE.

What is the time for WWE RAW next week?

On September 8, 2025, the event returns with its normal airing schedule at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. It will go live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Post that, it will be held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on September 15, 2025. This episode will go live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

The remaining two episodes, scheduled for September 22 and 29, will also be aired at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.

Here are the complete start times for the remaining WWE RAW events in September 2025:

September 8, 2025 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (5 PM PT/8 PM ET)

September 15, 2025 – MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts (4 PM PT/7 PM ET)

September 22, 2025 – Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana (4 PM PT/ 7 PM ET)

September 29, 2025 – Lenovo Center, Raleigh, North Carolina (4 PM PT/7 PM ET)

Next month, WWE RAW will be aired live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on October 13. This will start at 8 AM ET/5 AM PT, making it a rare morning episode for WWE fans across the United States.

When will John Cena retire from WWE?

After having a legendary WWE career, Cena announced earlier this year that he will step down from in-ring competition at the end of 2025.

WWE is planning several key events to mark the end of Cena's career in wrestling.

FAQs:

Where to watch WWE RAW in the US?

Fans can watch the event live on Netflix.

When will WWE RAW go live next week?

It will air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on September 8.

Why has WWE changed the start times of RAW?

The start times of WWE RAW events have been changed due to John Cena’s historic farewell tour.