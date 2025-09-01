WWE Clash In Paris 2025: John Cena triumphs over Logan Paul; Seth Rollins defends title. Check full results

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 turned out to be a star-studded event, and it definitely lived up to the high billing as the fans in France got their money's worth. John Cena emerged triumphant in his match against Logan Paul. The two WWE superstars put on quite a spectacle as the contest lasted for almost 30 minutes. Both Cena and Logan brought one move after another; however, they were unable to get the job done. Cena, who is on his retirement tour, also brought the Styles Clash, as he paid homage to one of his most famous rivals, AJ Styles. John Cena triumphed over Logan Paul at the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 event. (Screengrab - Netflix)

However, in the end, Cena was somehow able to find the best in himself and defeat Logan Paul. World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins defended his title as he emerged triumphant in the Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight.

CM Punk looked set for a victory, and Seth Rollins was searching for answers as his ‘Vision’ partners, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, were not present ringside. However, in a shocking twist, Rollins' wife Becky Lynch, who is also the Women's Intercontinental Champion, appeared and hit Punk with a low blow, setting up the win for her husband.

WWE Clash in Paris started off with Roman Reigns picking up the win over Bronson Reed. However, as soon as the match got over, Reigns was brutally attacked by Reed and Breakker, leading to the former WWE Universal Champion being taken off on a stretcher.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce then banned Reed and Breakker from ringside for the match involving Rollins. They were cautioned that should they not follow this instruction, they would be suspended indefinitely without pay.

Here are all the results from WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Roman Reigns defeated Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall - Singles match

The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) (c) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) by pinfall - Tag team match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Nikki Bella by pinfall - Singles match for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Rusev defeated Sheamus by submission - Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match

John Cena defeated Logan Paul by pinfall - Singles match

Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight by pinfall - Fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship