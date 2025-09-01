World's most watched film on Netflix is a musical; beat Dwayne Johnson, DiCaprio's big hits with 23 billion mins viewed

The power hierarchy in Netflix has certainly changed, at least as far as the viewership numbers are concerned. A new anime that blends KPop with monster-killing has created sensation worldwide, and in the process, dethroned a Hollywood blockbuster from the top of the list of most-watched Netflix films of all time. KPop Demon Hunters is a worldwide phenomenon, breaking several Netflix records.

The most-watched Netflix film of all time

KPop Demon Hunters is the new most popular Netflix film of all time. According to Tudum, the streaming giant's data collection arm, the anime film has amassed 236 million views since its release this year in June. In the process, it has surpassed the all-time mark set by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot's Red Notice, which had 231 million views. However, due to its shorter run time of 100 minutes, KPop Demon Hunters still lags behind in terms of minutes watched. The film has so far racked up an impressive 23 billion minutes watched, behind only Red Notice (27 billion) and Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up (25 billion).

The films that KPop Demon Hunters beat

Netflix ranks its shows and films based on the total views they get on the platform in their first three months (91 days). By this metric, KPop Demon Hunters beat not just Red Notice, but also Carry-On (172 million views), The Adam Project (157 million), and Bird Box (157 million). The Gray Man from the Russo Brothers, which is the most expensive Netflix film ever produced, is at the ninth spot with 139 million views.

About KPop Demon Hunters

A global phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters is an American animated musical that follows a K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who lead double lives as demon hunters. The film won acclaim for its animation, visual appeal, writing, and music. Apart from its record-breaking views on Netflix, its music has also topped the charts. It became the first film soundtrack to feature four songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, with multiple songs reaching number 1. A sequel is now in development.