KPop Demon Hunters sequel in the works after record-breaking Netflix debut

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, based on a story by director Maggie Kang, has become Netflix’s most-watched English-language movie of all time, racking up 236 million views and surpassing the previous record-holder, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Talks for a sequel are underway, as the film explores the adventures of K-pop demon hunters battling a rival band.

Director Kang talks about sequel details

According to Variety, Netflix and Sony are already in early talks for a sequel to the hit film. While no official confirmation has been made, co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the project alongside Chris Appelhans, has previously expressed a strong interest in continuing the story.

“We've set up so much potential backstory. There are still a lot of unanswered questions and unexplored areas. We had to hold back because you can only fit so much into an 85-minute film," Kang told Variety.

KPop Demon Hunters follows Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), members of the K-pop group Huntr/x who secretly double as demon hunters. When their greatest supernatural rival (Lee Byung-hun) forms a boy band to steal their fans’ souls, the trio must battle to save both their followers and their friendship. A sing-along version of the film debuted in U.S. theatres on August 23 and 24, opening at No. 1 at the box office.

Who are the voices behind it?

The film features voice performances by Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix on June 20, with the sing-along edition receiving a limited theatrical release in late August.