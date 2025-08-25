KPop Demon Hunters outshines Weapons at box office, makes nearly $20 million

In a major surprise for Hollywood, Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $18 million to $20 million during a two-day sing-along event. This is a rare theatrical win for the streaming giant, which typically bypassed traditional box office runs, stated a report from The Hollywood Reporter. KPop Demon Hunters originally premiered on Netflix in June.(X/@Netflix)

The THR report cited rival studio estimates and exhibition sources saying that the animated musical sensation surpassed Weapons, which was projected to take the top spot with $15.6 million in its third weekend. Netflix declined to comment on official grosses.

A streaming hit turned theatrical phenomenon

KPop Demon Hunters originally premiered on Netflix in June and quickly became a global sensation. It is now the second-most-watched film in the platform’s history and has spawned a chart-topping soundtrack with hits like Golden, and Your Idol dominating Billboard’s Hot 100, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

The film’s theatrical version played in 1,700 North American theaters, more than double the count for Netflix’s earlier theatrical effort, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in 2022. Approximately 1,150 screenings were reportedly sold out, as fans flocked to theaters for the immersive sing-along experience, another Variety report added.

AMC Theaters, the world’s largest cinema chain, refused to screen the event due to its policy against showing films already available for streaming. However, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, and other major exhibitors embraced the opportunity to attract audiences during an otherwise slow box office weekend, the Variety report added.

What is KPop Demon Hunters about?

The film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for Sony Pictures Animation, centers around Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group which protects their fans from otherworldly threats by doubling as demon hunters. A rival boy band of disguised demons must be fought by the three in this movie, the report added.

The project was hailed by Netflix executive Scott Stuber as an illustration of the company’s dedication to ‘strong new tales, refreshing voices, and bold ideas.”

Box office context: A slow end to summer

KPop Demon Hunters may provide some drama, but overall box office continued to lag. Summer revenue is tracking at $3.5 billion and is still far from the pre-pandemic level of $4 billion. Other top films included Warner Bros. horror hit Weapons with $15.6 million and Disney's Freakier Friday with $9.1 million, the Variety report added.

