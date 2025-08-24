Who is Aaron Phypers? All about Denise Richards’ estranged husband

Aaron Phypers, who is the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, filed his divorce on 7 July 2025. He cited irreconcilable differences and listed the separation date as July 4. In his filing, he requested spousal support and demanded to keep personal items like power tools, one sports car, and a motorcycle as separate property as per PEOPLE. Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards married in September 2018 after a brief engagement. (Denise Richards/Facebook)

In response, Richards accused Phypers of physical assault and applied for a temporary restraining order in the mid july. She listed many violent incidents, including choking, slamming her head against objects, and threats. Phypers has denied all the allegations, the report added.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' marriage

The couple's romance began in 2017, and they married in a private Malibu ceremony in September 2018, just 48 hours after their engagement announcement. Their relationship later featured on a reality TV series alongside Richards' other personal milestones.

Richards revealed in 2019 that Phypers was in the process of adopting her youngest daughter, whom she had adopted in 2011. It is unclear if Phyphers ever adopted Eloise before he filed for divorce. His filing mentioned that the couple shares no minor children, according to PEOPLE.

Before his marriage to Richards, Phypers was briefly married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, a union that lasted around six months and ended in divorce in 2018.

Phypher's career and public appearances

Besides his personal life, Phypers ran a holistic healing center in Malibu. He also appeared alongside Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has supported her content creation efforts, including filming and producing material for her OnlyFans page.

FAQs

1. When did Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards get married?

They got married in September 2018 in Malibu, just 2 days after they said they were engaged.

2. Why did they split up?

Phypers said they could not get along, and Richards said he hurt her in several ways.

3. Does Aaron Phypers have any children with Denise Richards?

No, but he was in the process of adopting Richards’ daughter, Eloise. He later claimed that Richards never completed the paperwork, preventing the adoption