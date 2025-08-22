'Very difficult time': Denise Richards opens up on divorce from Aaron Phypers

Hollywood star Denise Richards opened up about her divorce from Aaron Phypers, calling the past few weeks “s—y,” nearly two months after he ended their six-year marriage. Denise Richards thanked fans for their support over the past few weeks, saying it has been helping her through the separation.(Instagram/ @deniserichards)

“Hi everybody, I was just checking in to see how your summer has been going,” the Bravo star said in an Instagram video on Thursday. “Mine’s been wonderful,” she added sarcastically, before admitting, “It’s actually been s—y. But, I’m going to pretend it’s all good.”

Denise Richards going through a 'very difficult time'

Richards, 54, said she’s going through a “very difficult time.”

“It’s so hard to go through a divorce … this isn’t my first one, it’s my second one,” she said, referring to her marriage to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.

“I never thought I’d get divorced again. That’s why I say, ‘Never say never,’” she continued.

“There are things about my divorce that are hard to talk about. One day I’ll talk about it when the time is right. I just want to process everything and get through this," she added.

She also revealed she recently had reconstructive surgery. “I was open about having surgery for a TV show I did, and I had another surgery,” she said. She explained she avoided posting about it during the divorce to not seem inappropriate or insensitive. “But I also want to live my life and share that part of it,” Richards said.

She thanked fans for their support over the past few weeks, saying it has been helping her through the separation.

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce on July 7

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Later that month, Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against him after accusing him of domestic abuse.

According to court documents, "Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack,” as per a PageSix report.