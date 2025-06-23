Is Hailey Bieber giving Justin Bieber 'silent treatment' amid separation rumors?

Speculations about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage have intensified after the singer shared a cryptic Instagram Story that seemed to hint his wife was giving him the silent treatment. The post, coupled with recent sightings of the model without her wedding ring, has fueled rumors that the couple may be going through a rough patch. Speculation about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage has intensified after his Instagram post hinted at 'silent treatment'.(@justinbieber/X)

Bieber shares suggestive video on Instagram

On Sunday, Justin Bieber stirred speculation about his relationship with wife Hailey after reposting a video on his Instagram Story. The clip featured a blogger venting about receiving the "silent treatment" from a woman who won’t explain the reason. Something he says is causing him anxiety and overthinking, as reported by TMZ.

The following is the video posted by the singer on his social media.

Fans quickly interpreted the post as a hint that Bieber might be facing similar issues in his marriage.

A user wrote, “I'm not sure why she married him to begin with.” A second user wrote, “He doesn't even like her anyway.” A third user wrote, “He needs to be on his own so he can work on his own stuff. I believe that much is clear.”

Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring

Over the weekend, Hailey was spotted out in New York City without her husband and, notably, without her wedding ring. On Friday morning, she was seen grabbing breakfast at the Commerce Inn in Manhattan’s West Village, drawing attention for her bare ring finger.

That evening, the Rhode founder stepped out again, still ringless, for a night out on the Upper East Side with fellow models Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse at the trendy spot Chez Fifi. The absence of her ring during both outings has only fueled speculation about possible tension in her marriage.