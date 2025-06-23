Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Who is Jade Whipkey? Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with girlfriend: 'Far more mature than…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 23, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey face online criticism over their 18-year age gap.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey made their red carpet debut as a couple two days ago at the Los Angeles premiere of Bride Hard. Since then, the pair has faced criticism online, largely focused on their 18-year age gap. Camp is 52 years old, while the young stylist is just 24 years old. 

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey, who recently debuted their relationship at a premiere, are facing online criticism due to their 18-year age gap.(therealannacamp/Instagram)
Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey, who recently debuted their relationship at a premiere, are facing online criticism due to their 18-year age gap.(therealannacamp/Instagram)

Also Read: Did Jeff Bezos just move $48mn Venice wedding location due to protest and Trump's strikes on Iran?

Who is Jade Whipkey?

Whipkey is a Los Angeles-based writer, stylist, and on-set designer with a growing presence in the entertainment and fashion industries. She has worked with high-profile names like Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe, Coco Jones, and Destiny Rogers, and has contributed to major campaigns, including the widely recognized "Black Owned Friday" initiative, as reported by Elle Magazine. 

In 2023, she graduated from California State University, Northridge with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Arts. Her career began in 2021 as an assistant stylist and has since taken on roles of a writer, stylist, art assistant, and production supervisor. She has worked with noted celebrities such as Lena Waithe, Keke Palmer, and Destiny Rogers. Whipkey is currently part of the production staff at All Worthy People, a brand design and creative execution agency known for its innovative campaigns and emphasis on inclusive storytelling.

Whipkey also maintains a strong presence on Instagram (@jadewhipkey), where she offers followers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative work. Her feed highlights a mix of professional projects, personal style, and support for various social causes. 

Also Read: Who is Alejandro Barranco? Immigrant dad of 3 US Marines violently detained in disturbing video

Camp defends her relationship with Whipkey 

In the comment section of an Instagram post which highlighted their age difference, Camp wrote, “I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.” She continued, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I’m wishing everyone well,” adding, “especially this pride month.”

The couple confirmed their relationship back in May. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Who is Jade Whipkey? Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with girlfriend: 'Far more mature than…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On