Who is Jade Whipkey? Anna Camp defends 18-year age gap with girlfriend: 'Far more mature than…'

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey made their red carpet debut as a couple two days ago at the Los Angeles premiere of Bride Hard. Since then, the pair has faced criticism online, largely focused on their 18-year age gap. Camp is 52 years old, while the young stylist is just 24 years old. Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey, who recently debuted their relationship at a premiere, are facing online criticism due to their 18-year age gap.(therealannacamp/Instagram)

Who is Jade Whipkey?

Whipkey is a Los Angeles-based writer, stylist, and on-set designer with a growing presence in the entertainment and fashion industries. She has worked with high-profile names like Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe, Coco Jones, and Destiny Rogers, and has contributed to major campaigns, including the widely recognized "Black Owned Friday" initiative, as reported by Elle Magazine.

In 2023, she graduated from California State University, Northridge with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Arts. Her career began in 2021 as an assistant stylist and has since taken on roles of a writer, stylist, art assistant, and production supervisor. She has worked with noted celebrities such as Lena Waithe, Keke Palmer, and Destiny Rogers. Whipkey is currently part of the production staff at All Worthy People, a brand design and creative execution agency known for its innovative campaigns and emphasis on inclusive storytelling.

Whipkey also maintains a strong presence on Instagram (@jadewhipkey), where she offers followers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative work. Her feed highlights a mix of professional projects, personal style, and support for various social causes.

Camp defends her relationship with Whipkey

In the comment section of an Instagram post which highlighted their age difference, Camp wrote, “I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.” She continued, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I’m wishing everyone well,” adding, “especially this pride month.”

The couple confirmed their relationship back in May.