WWE insider drops massive update on AJ Lee's return after CM Punk-Becky Lynch row in Paris

WWE's return to France for the Clash in Paris on Sunday saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. However, the way Rollins' Fatal 4-Way clash with CM Punk unfolded left a hanging question on Punk's wife, AJ Lee's return to the ring. CM Punk greets the fans before his match against against John Cena for the undisputed WWE Championship.(AFP)

It seemed that the Fatal 4-Way clash between Punk and Rollins was done and dusted with Punk emerging as the winner. However, Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, emerged and helped Rollins defeat CM Punk.

It sparked speculation on whether CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, will return to WWE to take revenge on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Even an audience member was seen holding a poster on brining back AJ Lee. In one moment during the broadcast, Seth Rollins was seen looking aggressively at the poster.

While speculations of AJ Lee's possible return to WWE rife, a WWE reporter offered a major scoop on the matter. Sean Ross Sapp, WWE reporter of FightfulSelect, said that the prospect of AJ Lee's return has been brought up in numerous pitches internally.

"AJ Lee has in fact been brought up in numerous pitches internally in WWE, I have learned," he wrote.

AJ Lee—real name April Jeanette Mendez—officially retired from in-ring competition in WWE on April 3, 2015, just days after WrestleMania 31.

Seth Collins Looks At AJ Lee Poster

One moment from the broadcast of the Clash In Paris event indicated that a possible return for AJ Lee to WWE is on the cards. An audience member was seen holding a placard that read: "CM Punk, bring back AJ Lee."

Rollins went to the audience members, looked at the poster, and aggressively shook his head. It had all the indications that a possible pairing of AJ Lee with Becky Lynch, with Seth Rollins and CM Punk also involved, could be on the cards.

Here's the video:

As of now, WWE has not officially commented on Lee's return.