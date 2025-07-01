WWE RAW on Netflix tonight: Key matches, schedule, time and more

WWE fans are bracing themselves for a dramatic edition of Monday Night RAW on June 30. Starting earlier than usual, the show will feature a packed match card following the major twists at the Night of Champions pay-per-view event over the weekend. US wrestler Jade Cargill (L) fights against Japanese wrestler Asuka for the undisputed WWE Championship Queen of the Ring at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on June 28, 2025.(Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

This week's RAW is being aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

After the grand spectacle of Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia, Monday Night RAW is all set to highlight major developments in the WWE universe, besides taking forward the storyline.

Timing

Fans must note that the revised start time for the WWE RAW event today is 6 PM ET. This is two hours earlier than the usual start time of the event. This is being done for WWE to pre-tape the Fourth of July episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The event will be streamed live on Netflix, marking a new chapter for the wrestling arena.

WWE RAW: What to Expect?

Rhea Ripley to kickstart the show

Rhea Ripley, who was defeated by Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions 2025, will start the show and has promised to deliver a message to the WWE universe.

It would be interesting to know what she says ahead of the Saturday Night’s Main Event, Evolution, and SummerSlam events.

Gunther to talk about match with Goldberg

The World Heavyweight Champion will be live tonight. Earlier, he slammed Goldberg in a fiery address, leaving many stunned.

Gunther is expected to speak about the Hall of Famer again, with the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event continuing in Pittsburgh.

Key Matches to Watch Out For

Sami Zayn and Penta will be taking on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after a major brawl at Saturday's pay-per-view event.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will put their World Tag Team Title on the line against Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh.

Another top match is set between Sheamus and Rusev. The two stars have been taking on each other ever since The Bulgarian Brute returned to WWE. The Celtic Warrior could now be looking to finish it off in style.

WWE RAW on Netflix

WWE fans in the US will be able to catch all the live action on Netflix.

Subscription plans for the OTT giant include $7.99 per month, while ad-free monthly options are available for $17.99 for the Standard plan and $24.99 for Premium.

FAQs

1. Will Goldberg appear in WWE RAW tonight?

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding his appearance.

2. What time does WWE RAW start on June 30?

It will begin at 6 PM ET.

3. Who all will feature in tonight's RAW?

A few WWE superstars scheduled to appear at the event are Finn Bálor, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Penta, and Sheamus.