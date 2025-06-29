John Cena vs CM Punk: Who won at WWE Night of Champions 2025 and what's next? Feat - Seth Rollins

John Cena and CM Punk clashed in the main event of the WWE Night of Champions 2025 on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As the two entered the arena, fans cheered to see what could be the last chapter of the Cena vs Punk rivalry. John Cena and CM Punk at WWE Championship at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh (AFP)

This blockbuster match, the first singles clash between Cena and Punk since 2013, reignited a storied rivalry from 2011-2012, notably their iconic Money in the Bank 2011 bout. Cena, on his 2025 farewell tour after turning heel at Elimination Chamber, won the title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, vowing to ‘ruin wrestling’ by retiring with it.

CM Punk, challenging as a fan-favorite, aimed to ‘save’ the title, leveraging nostalgia with a Doctor of Thuganomics spoof promo.

Ahead of the bout, several experts heavily favored Cena to retain the championship, epecially since he is on his retirement tour. WrestlingNews suggested a potential Seth Rollins interference, possibly with his Money in the Bank briefcase, leading to a disqualification where Punk wins but doesn’t claim the title.

Who won the John Cena vs CM Punk bout?

John Cena, with the help of Rollins, beat CM Punk.

What’s next for John Cena and CM Punk

If Cena wins, he is expected to carry the title into SummerSlam (August 2-3, 2025, MetLife Stadium), facing Cody Rhodes, who won the King of the Ring tournament against Randy Orton at Night of Champions, earning a title shot.

A Punk victory would set up a rematch with Cena at SummerSlam, possibly with Rhodes added for a triple-threat. CM Punk could also feud with Rollins or McIntyre, whose returns were teased.