John Cena confirms ‘there is no way’ he will return to WWE after farewell tour

John Cena has revealed that he's serious about his farewell tour being the last time fans will see him in the WWE ring. During an appearance on Good Morning America on June 25, the 48-year-old wrestler-turned-actor told host Michael Strahan there's "no way" he will return to the ring after his retirement tour in December, People reported. File photo of John Cena(Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena confirms he won't return to WWE after retiring

Dismissing rumors of a potential return to the ring after his retirement tour, Cena said, “There is no way. I don't want to speak in absolutes, because I don't want to close any opportunity, but I made a promise to the fans who allowed me to be here for a quarter of a century.”

The wrestler-turned-Hollywood star, who was on the show to promote his latest movie Heads of State, said the WWE fans have "allowed" him to be where he is today.

The 48-year-old WWE star said that he felt he could still perform at the pro wrestling tournament. But he felt it was time for him to step aside and let younger wrestlers take a step forward, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Talking about his retirement tour, John Cena said he "wanted to do something that's never been done." This was the reason behind his retirement announcement last year.

John Cena initially announced his intent to retire at the end of this year during a surprise appearance at the WWE's Money in the Bank event in July 2024. Cena's announcement was met with loud booing from fans.

Also read: LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft, calls Duke star ‘amazing’

Who is John Cena?

John Cena is a Hollywood actor and professional wrestler. Outside of the ring, Cena has built a successful career as an actor. To date, he's appeared in major movies like Trainwreck, Bumblebee, F9, and Fast X as well as the 2021 DC Comics flick The Suicide Squad. In his latest film, Heads of State, he features alongside stars like Jack Quaid, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

FAQs:

1. Who is John Cena?

John Cena is an American actor and professional wrestler.

2. What has John Cena said about a potential WWE return post his retirement tour?

John Cena has announced that ‘there is no way’ he will return to the ring for the last time.

3. When is John Cena's latest movie set to release?

Cena’s new movie, Heads of State, is scheduled to release on July 2 this year.