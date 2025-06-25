LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of NBA Draft, calls Duke star ‘amazing’

Cooper Flagg is the player to watch out for at the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. The Maine resident, who is the projected No. 1 pick in the draft, has grabbed attention after a phenomenal performance for Duke in college basketball. The 6-foot-9 is expected to go to the Dallas Mavericks, The Guardian reported. If chosen, Flagg will be the second-youngest No. 1 pick in history, just behind LeBron James, as per ESPN. File photo of Cooper Flagg(AP)

Cooper Flagg’s stellar performance at Duke

The 18-year-old became the first player in 25 years to tally 100 assists, 500 points and 30 blocks in a single ACC regular season. His performance helped the Blue Devils reach the ACC Championship as well as the Final Four, The Guardian reported. The outlet also added that Cooper Flagg has managed to avoid the animosity associated with many Duke players, such as JJ Redick and Grayson Allen.

Also read: Cooper Flagg girlfriend: Is Duke star dating Lola Ressler?

LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg

In the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast, LeBron James said Cooper Flagg was “going to be amazing,” ESPN reported. “A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better. Super athletic, quick second jump," he added.

Comparing his situation with Cooper Flagg, LeBron James admitted that the Maine freshman would join a team with Hall of Fame guys like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, a benefit James himself did not get. The NBA legend said that Cooper Flagg could benefit from being in the company of such established players who could help him chart out his own path in the team.

Cooper Flagg’s pre-NBA Draft photoshoot

Ahead of the NBA Draft, Cooper and his Duke teammates Khaman Maluach and Kon Kneuppel participated in a photoshoot. A video shared by the NBA featured some light-hearted moments between the three players.

FAQs:

Why is Cooper Flagg so famous?

His performance for Duke in college basketball catapulted him into the public eye.

Will Cooper Flagg be the youngest NBA player?

No, he will be the second-youngest. LeBron James was the youngest NBA pick.

Why does Cooper Flag wear 32?

The forward wears a jersey with the number 32 because his mother wore the same number while playing basketball in high school