Cooper Flagg girlfriend: Is Duke star dating Lola Ressler?

Cooper Flagg- the projected No. 1 pick for the NBA Draft- is making headlines for more than just his on-court performance. Fans speculate that the Duke Blue Devils player may have a lady love of his own, although neither side has ever officially confirmed the relationship or made any such information public. Who is Cooper Flagg's rumored girlfriend Lola Resser?(Getty Images, Instagram)

Who is Lola Ressler? Cooper Flagg's rumored girlfriend

Ever since Flagg attended his 2023 prom at the side of fellow college student Lola Ressler, fans have been speculating a possible romantic spark between the two. The pair met while attending Montverde Academy in Florida before moving on to engage in college sports. While Flagg joined Duke, Ressler is now a soccer player at Wake Forest University.

She announced the same via a social media post dated April 1, 2023, which read, “I am so extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to play soccer at Wake Forest University! I am so grateful to all who have helped me along the way and I couldn’t have done it without the enduring sacrifice and support from my mom, dad, brother, sister, coaches, teammates, and friends. So excited to continue the work and the journey! #godeacs.”

Ressler frequently shares posts on her social media to help keep her followers engaged although neither of the pair has ever publically shared a picture. She shared a post recently to show her time as part of the Wake Forest team with the caption, “Baby deac season on rewind ⏮️🎩”

Flagg’s career seems to be on an upwind given his incredible performance in 2024, where he averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game across 32 games. This includes a standout game against Notre Dame, where he set the scoring record for a freshman at Duke with 42 points in his pocket. He is now slated to become the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

By Stuti Gupta