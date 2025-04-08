Can Khaman Maluach be deported? South Sudanese visa revocation puts Duke star’s future in limbo

Trump administration's recent visa policy is largely concerning South Sudanese nationals in the United States, including rising basketball talent Khaman Maluach of Duke University. Khaman Maluach #9 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts with teammate after the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The policy, unveiled by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio just before Duke’s Final Four matchup this past Saturday, stems from South Sudan’s alleged refusal to cooperate with U.S. deportation processes.

“South Sudan refused to accept citizens deported from the U.S. in a timely manner,” Rubio stated. “It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States.”

“The administration would be prepared to review the latest actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation,” the Secretary of State hinted.

Who is Khaman Maluach?

18 years old, Maluach, who fled the war-torn country with his family, eventually found a home in Uganda. He joined the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal. From there, he was recruited by Duke for the 2025 season.

Standing at 7-foot-2, Maluach quickly made an impression in his freshman year, averaging 8.6 points across 39 games. The season concluded for Duke after they lost their Final Four match against Houston.

With the NBA Draft looming on June 25-26 and the declaration deadline set for April 26, he is widely expected to be a high pick should he enter.

“Duke University is aware of the announcement from the Department of State regarding visa holders from South Sudan. We are looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand the implications for Duke students,” Duke University said in an official statement.

The new visa restrictions primarily affect South Sudanese nationals outside the U.S. who are seeking entry. For those already inside the country, like Maluach, the situation is less immediately dire.

The State Department confirmed that all South Sudanese have their visas checked under the same policy, whether they are applying for new visas or already have them.

Maluach has previously spoken about the challenges of being away from his family. While his sister was present in the U.S. during the NCAA Tournament, his parents have been unable to visit. “He has not been back home in a couple of years,” he shared with The Athletic.