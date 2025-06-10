‘We definitely are connected’: Kyrie Irvin all excited for potential partnership with Cooper Flagg next season

Kyrie Irvin has shared his excitement about potentially playing alongside young star Cooper Flagg next season. The Dallas Mavericks have secured the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a significant strategic acquisition for the franchise. There are rumours of Mavericks looking to sign Flagg soon and pair him with Irving and Anthony Davis. Kyrie Irvin conveyed a message to Cooper Flagg(Reuters)

The 2016 NBA champion, having also participated in the same college program, conveyed a message to the prospective NBA star. The veteran star said that he feels connected with the 18-year-old and said he has the temperament to deal with the pressure.

"We definitely are connected," Irving said. "He is a Duke Blue Devil. I know he can deal with the pressure and I'm looking forward to seeing a great season not only from him, but a lot of other young players that are here nationally and also internationally. The future is y'all's!"

Flagg's freshman season with the Devils was exceptional, culminating in his team securing the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Throughout this period, he consistently demonstrated an elite skillset on both offensive and defensive ends. His statistical averages for the season included 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Kyrie Irving was present at "The Next Chapter 1-on-1" event, witnessing the matchup between Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson. Beasley emerged victorious, securing the $100,000 prize against the former Indiana Pacers player. He heaped praise on Breasley for the incredible win.

"I'm glad that you’re here sitting down. You have been an incredible example for our culture, you have been an incredible example for me," Irving said. "I just wanna give you your flowers right now. A lot of people don’t know where you come from… You are one of them ones, bro. I’m glad that I can say it out loud for you," he added.