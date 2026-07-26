‘Cities prioritise people, not cars’: Indian man in Germany explains why Europe’s quality of life feels different

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a discussion online after explaining why Europe’s quality of life cannot be measured only through high salaries, advanced technology or healthcare facilities. According to him, the real difference is visible in everyday infrastructure, public spaces and the way cities treat pedestrians and cyclists. An Indian man said Europe felt different because its cities prioritised pedestrians, cyclists and public spaces over cars. (Instagram/buildwithsatyam)

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Satyam Singh shared a video on Instagram while sitting in a park near his home, comparing Europe’s people-focused urban planning with conditions commonly seen in India.

‘Infrastructure here is designed for people’ “What if I told you that the secret behind Europe’s quality of life is neither its healthcare system nor its high salaries? Then what is it? Let me show you a small example today - one simple thing that makes Europe feel so different from India,” Singh said.

Describing the park as clean and well-maintained, he said he could comfortably write in his journal while children played nearby and people walked around in a calm environment.

“The most interesting thing is that the infrastructure here is designed for people, not just for cars. The pavements are so wide that they sometimes seem wider than the roads themselves, and there are separate lanes for cyclists,” he added.

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Singh also highlighted how motorists maintain a safe distance behind cyclists until they have enough room to overtake. He said vehicles are required to stop when pedestrians cross at zebra crossings, irrespective of the size, price or luxury associated with the car.

Comparison with India Comparing this behaviour with India, Singh claimed that people driving expensive or large vehicles often show little concern for pedestrians and cyclists. He added that reckless driving can sometimes result in serious accidents.

“This is why people say that the quality of life in Europe is different. It is not merely about money; it is about everyday life, safety and infrastructure. When cities prioritise people rather than cars, life automatically begins to feel better,” he said.

The caption accompanying the video similarly stated that progress is not always reflected in impressive buildings or large projects. It said that well-maintained public spaces, pedestrian safety and even a simple pavement can reveal how seriously a city values its residents.

Watch the clip here: