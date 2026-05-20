Bengaluru techie explains why life in Germany felt calmer than India: ‘Never opened laptop after work’

Sharing his experience, Tanuj wrote, “Moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed my daily routine more than I imagined. In Bengaluru, I wake up to car and truck noise, go for morning walks or runs inside a gated society, spend 1.5 hours in traffic to reach the office, attend more meetings and brainstorming sessions with less actual work, have lunch with coworkers, take tea and game breaks with chatter everywhere, and even after returning home, meetings continue until 10 PM. In Germany, I woke up in complete silence, ran in nature with clean air, commuted using public transport, focused more on work with less talking, had lunch alone most days, experienced silence everywhere with no random breaks, and never opened my laptop after work.”

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a conversation online after comparing his daily routine in India’s IT capital with the life he had in Germany. In a post on X, the man, identified as Tanuj, said that moving from Germany to Bengaluru changed his everyday schedule far more than he had expected.

The post drew attention from users who felt the comparison reflected the larger debate around work culture, urban stress and quality of life in Indian cities. While some agreed with his observations about Bengaluru’s traffic and long working hours, others said the city also offers a sense of community and warmth that many people miss abroad.

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Internet reacts to viral post Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “This is exactly why quality of life matters more than just salary or job title.” Another said, “Bengaluru has opportunities, but the traffic and late meetings can drain anyone.”

A third user commented, “Germany may offer peace and structure, but Bengaluru gives you people, food and energy every single day.” Another added, “The real problem is not Bengaluru, it is the work culture that expects employees to be available all the time.”

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Some users also pointed out that both places come with their own advantages and challenges. “In Europe, you may get silence and work life balance, but loneliness is also real,” one user wrote. Another said, “Public transport and clean air make such a big difference to daily life. Indian cities need to improve this urgently.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)