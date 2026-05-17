Bengaluru-based American techie says he never would've made it as a student in India: 'Look at the competition'

For millions of students in India, exam results are more than just numbers on a marksheet. From board exam marks shaping social perception to college admissions demanding near-perfect percentages, students are often pushed into a relentless race for academic success. In such an intensely competitive environment, scoring above 95% is increasingly seen as the norm rather than an exception. The post sparked a discussion about India’s highly competitive education system. (X/@TonyCatoff)

This reality was recently highlighted in a viral video by Bengaluru-based American techie Tony Klor, who admitted that he could never have survived as a student in India after seeing the marks scored by toppers.

In a video posted on X, Klor filmed a roadside board displaying names and marks of top-performing students. As he scanned through the list of scores touching 99%, he appeared both stunned and amused by the academic competition in India.

“This is why I could have never freaking made it as a student in India,” he said while pointing the camera at the board. “Look at the competition — Tanishka, 99.3%. Tanishka, leave a little bit for the homies,” he joked.

Continuing to read out the scores in disbelief, he added, “Ruchi got a straight 99 flat, these hudugis are on top always. Madhu 98.3, Madakari 97.5.”

At another moment in the clip, he noticed a student’s name and made another humorous remark. “These are like radio stations. Shankraya Gurumath - obviously he’s a guru at math, physics, 98,” he said.

Sharing the video online, Klor captioned the post: “These kids in India are too locked in.”