Indian woman explains why Florida feels impossible to leave after 5 years: ‘Once someone comes here…’

An Indian woman living in the US has shared why she feels Florida is one of the best states to live in after spending several years there. In a video posted on Instagram, Anju Rajput gave viewers a glimpse of the facilities available near her home and said that life in the state has made it difficult for her to imagine moving elsewhere. An Indian woman shared why Florida’s beaches, pools and community amenities made her never want to leave. (Instagram/majokas.in.usa)

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Moved to Florida USA… now I never want to leave.”

In the video, Rajput spoke about the lifestyle, outdoor spaces and community amenities that, according to her, make Florida special. She said, “I think that once someone comes to Florida, they won't move to any other state. There is a lot to explore in Florida, beaches, amusement parks, springs, and even these communities have so many amenities and facilities available.”

‘Now I feel like I can't move to any other state’ Rajput then showed a pool area located near the clubhouse in her residential community. She said she had gone there in the evening with friends as her son and his friends enjoyed their time in the water.

“We came to the pool this evening to spend some time. This pool is right by the clubhouse near our house, so we thought we'd come here with friends. My son and his friends were really enjoying themselves, and the water in this pool is always warm. There is also a separate kids' pool for children,” she said.

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She further added that the community also has a park, a children’s play area, walking trails and places where residents can relax. Rajput also mentioned tennis and basketball courts, saying children are often seen playing there in the evenings.

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“Apart from the pool, there is a park, a kids' play area, plenty of trails for walking, and lots of nice places to relax. There is also a tennis court and a basketball court where you can always see kids playing. So in the evening, whenever we get bored, we come here with our friends. Every resident can also bring guests along with them. After living in Florida for five to six years, now I feel like I can't move to any other state.” she said.

Watch the clip here: