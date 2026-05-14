Indian woman in US shares why Indian work experience ‘absolutely counts’ abroad: ‘It helped me land my first job’

An Indian woman living in the US has shared a powerful message for professionals who are often told that their work experience from India may not hold the same value abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, identified as Meenakshi, spoke about how she chose to present her career journey with honesty instead of hiding or altering parts of it. An Indian woman said she proudly kept her Indian work experience on her resume in the US. (Instagram/desiimmigrantmom)

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In the video, Meenakshi addressed a common concern faced by many immigrants while looking for work in a new country. She said, “Your Indian experience doesn't count here in abroad. Does they tell you the same? But it does count.”

She went on to explain that she never removed her Indian work experience from her resume, LinkedIn profile or personal story. “I never removed it, not from my resume, not from my LinkedIn, not from my story. I showed my Indian experience with pride. Every year of hard work, every skill I've built, and yes, I showed my career gap too,” she said.

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‘I chose to stay honest’ Meenakshi also spoke about the difficult pauses many immigrants face while rebuilding their careers overseas. Referring to her own journey, she said, “Motherhood, waiting for EAD, the reality, the pause I didn't choose, but it lived through, right?”

She added that some people advised her to modify her story, hide certain parts of her experience or even make her profile appear more suitable for the US job market. However, she said she decided against it. “Some people told me to change my story, tweak your experience to hide parts of it, add fake to make it sound better. But I choose to stay honest, to trust my real journey, and that honesty helped me land my first full-time job here,” she said.

Her message ended with a reminder for others in similar situations. “Different countries, same experience, same hard work, still valuable. Just trust yourself.”

The caption of the post read, “If someone made you feel like your past India experience doesn’t matter… don’t believe it. Your experience counts, every part of it.”

Watch the clip here: