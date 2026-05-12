₹3.5 lakh fine for a fallen mango? Indian woman warns about strict Singapore law

In a city-state renowned for its strict adherence to law and order, a viral video has left the internet stunned over the potential cost of a simple snack. An Indian content creator living in Singapore recently took to Instagram to warn followers about the hefty penalties associated with one of the country’s laws. Pointing to a tree heavy with ripe mangoes, with some of them scattered across the pavement, she explained that even picking a fallen fruit could result in a staggering SGD5,000 fine, roughly ₹3.74 lakh. The video has sparked an intense debate between those who admired the city's discipline and those who found the policy an unnecessary waste of natural resources. A mango tree in Singapore. (Instagram/@ppriyankasinha)

“Mango/$5000 fine #Singapore. #Indian currency 3.74 lakhs,” Priyanka Sinha wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.

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What does the video show? The footage captures a tree laden with ripe mangoes, with several scattered across the pavement. The content creator shares that it is a tempting sight that she should ignore.

She explains that under Singaporean law, plucking fruit from a tree, or even gathering fruit already on the ground, is a punishable offence. Despite how "tasty" they look, the risk of a massive fine keeps them strictly off-limits.