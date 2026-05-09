Indian man in Singapore warns of ‘comfort trap’ after 7 years abroad: ‘Don’t let your lifestyle become your cage’

An Indian man living in Singapore for seven years has shared his thoughts on why many expats find it difficult to leave the country despite initially planning to stay only for a short period. An Indian man claimed Singapore’s ‘comfort trap’ made many expats afraid of returning to normal life. (Instagram/framethequest)

(Also read: Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’)

Taking to Instagram, Swapnil Vichare posted a video in which he spoke about what he described as the “comfort trap” of life in Singapore. According to him, the biggest challenge for many expats is not strict rules or fines, but the highly organised and comfortable lifestyle that gradually becomes difficult to give up.

(Also read: Indian man in Singapore says ‘surviving here is hard’, explains why he feels more at home there)

In the video, he said, “The most dangerous thing in Singapore is not the fines, it's the comfort trap. You live in the condo, the helper, weekend trips to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and suddenly your lifestyle cost matches your salary. You want to leave but you can't because you are addicted to efficiency. You have traded your freedom for the perfectly managed life. I have seen people stay 10 years longer than they planned because they are simply terrified of a normal life again.”

‘The golden handcuffs’ The clip was shared with a caption that read, “The golden handcuffs: Why most expats never leave Singapore. I’ve been in Singapore for 7 years, and I’ve seen the same pattern play out a hundred times. It starts with the pay jump. Then comes the 25th-floor condo, the helper, and the routine weekend trips to Bali or Phuket. Suddenly, your "standard of living" becomes your "minimum requirement."”

He further wrote, “You aren’t staying because you love the work anymore, you’re staying because you’ve forgotten how to live without the efficiency. This is the comfort trap. You trade your freedom for a perfectly managed life.”

Vichare also pointed out that the idea of returning to a less structured environment can feel intimidating for many. He added, “The thought of going back to a world with "normal" friction, unreliable transport, high taxes, no help, becomes terrifying. I call it the efficiency tax.”

Watch the clip here: