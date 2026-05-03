Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’

An Indian woman living in Singapore has shared a glimpse of what daily life in the city state looks like after moving from India. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Prachi, posted a video capturing several everyday scenes from Singapore, from its clean footpaths and green buildings to its busy streets and public spaces. An Indian woman compared India and Singapore after moving there and said the city functioned remarkably well. (Instagram/traveltalesbyprachi)

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In the text overlaid on the clip, she wrote, “I moved from the 5th largest economy to the 32nd largest, and this is how it looks. More dogs than kids. I mean, look at the bus stop. Green buildings. View from the balcony. What are these footpaths? Movement is therapy. BRB, crying. Organised chaos. Always on the go. Safest. None other but Singapore.”

The video was shared with the caption, “4 months in this city and still not over how it manages to function so well.”

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‘Movement is therapy’ Prachi’s video appeared to focus on how a city’s planning and public infrastructure can shape everyday life.

The phrase “What are these footpaths?” especially stood out, as many viewers interpreted it as a comparison with the condition of pedestrian infrastructure in several Indian cities. Her comment “movement is therapy” also suggested how walkable spaces and organised public areas can affect a person’s mood and lifestyle.