Indian man in Singapore says corporate culture sold ‘a big lie’: ‘It’s just exhaustion with a salary slip’

An Indian man working in Singapore has sparked a discussion on corporate burnout after sharing a candid video about sleep deprivation, financial pressure and the unhealthy glorification of workplace suffering. An Indian man in Singapore shared how corporate culture made exhaustion look like success. (Instagram/amandailylogs)

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Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Aman, a machine learning engineer, reflected on how employees often mistake constant exhaustion for success. In the video, he said, “Hi, I’m a Machine Learning Engineer. I sleep four hours, I have EMIs, I haven’t eaten a proper meal since Thursday. I am on my fourth coffee and it is 11:00 AM. And until very recently I thought this was winning.”

He added, “Humne suffering ko kitna aesthetic bana diya hai (We have made suffering so aesthetic). Bad sleep schedule, ‘Oh, I’m just built different.’ Three EMIs on things you couldn’t afford, ‘Bhai, that’s just adulting.’ Skipping lunch because the deployment is breaking production. The grind never stops because you never let it stop.”

‘That’s not discipline, that’s just damage’ Aman said that many professionals dress up unhealthy routines as dedication, even when their bodies are paying the price. “That’s not discipline, that’s just damage with a good designation on LinkedIn,” he said.

Sharing his own experience, he added, “I was debugging a production issue at 2:00 AM, running on coffee and ego, genuinely feeling like a hero. Nobody was giving me a medal; my body was just quietly keeping score.”

He also criticised corporate culture for selling a false idea of ambition. “Corporate culture ne ek bahut bada jhooth becha hai (Corporate culture has sold a very big lie). That exhaustion is a proof of ambition, it’s not. It’s just exhaustion with a salary slip,” he said.

Aman concluded with a reminder for professionals to prioritise themselves. “Apna khayal rakho (Take care of yourself). Deadlines come back every sprint. You don’t.”

Watch the clip here: