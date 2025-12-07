Indian man in Singapore contrasts work culture, says in India you beg for leave but abroad you only inform

An Indian man working in Singapore has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video comparing workplace attitudes in India with those in Singapore. An Indian man shares how Singapore’s healthy work culture freed him from begging for leave.(Instagram/amandailylogs)

The man, identified as Aman, posted the clip on Instagram where he offered glimpses of his Singapore office while narrating his thoughts. His voiceover read: “India me leave maangne ke liye humein beg karna padta tha, sir tabiyat kharab hai, sir family emergency, we had to invent tragedy just to get a Friday leave. Here in Singapore I do not ask, I just inform. Shaam 6 baje baad mera phone mera hai, boss ka nahi, no calls, no guilt, just life. Agar tum 8 baje ke baad office me baith kar hard work kar rahe ho toh tum hard working nahi, tum bas exploited ho yaar.”

Mindset shift after moving abroad

Aman explained that relocating to Singapore led to what he described as his biggest mindset shift. In the caption of his clip, he wrote: "The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren’t working. You overshare details hoping for sympathy or approval."

Watch the clip here:

His reflections appear to have resonated widely with users who often voice concerns about rigid expectations and extended working hours in Indian workplaces.

Online reactions pour in

The video garnered several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, "Hope GenZ's change this in India" while another shared, "I also want this kind of work culture" as the clip continued circulating. A third viewer commented, "As an Indian I completely relate with Indian toxic work culture" and another added, "You are doing your dream job" praising his improved work life balance. Someone else remarked, "This is so cool" while another user admitted, "I am jealous of you bro".

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)