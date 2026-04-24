‘Works from 5 am to 9:30 pm’: Domestic helper in Singapore alleges limited food, forced to buy essentials

An anonymous post shared in a Facebook group for domestic workers in Singapore has triggered concern after a user alleged that a helper was being overworked and denied basic necessities by her employer. A Facebook user said a helper in Singapore was allegedly denied basic necessities and her passport was kept. (Facebook)

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Posting in the Facebook group Singapore Transfer (No Fees/SD), Direct Hire & New Helper, the anonymous user said they were seeking advice on behalf of a friend who had been working in Singapore for only three months and was struggling with her current employment situation.

“Hi everyone, asking on behalf of a helper friend who is facing a tough situation. She’s been here for about 3 months and really needs some advice on what to do,” the post began.

The user alleged that the helper works extremely long hours every day.

“She works from 5:00 AM to 9:30 PM daily. For lunch and dinner, her employer only provides the food shown in the photos. The employer says if it’s not enough, she should use her own money to buy more food for herself.”

The post further claimed that the employer was making the helper pay for basic hygiene products herself.

“The employer also forces her to buy her own toilet paper, soap, and shampoo using her own money. I thought employers were supposed to provide these basic necessities?”

According to the post, the helper also felt pressured into signing a contract immediately after arriving in Singapore.

“She already signed the contract on the first day she arrived because they forced her to, so now she feels like she has no choice.”

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The user added that the helper is currently under a six month loan deduction arrangement and wanted to request a transfer once that period ends. However, her employer allegedly dismissed the request.

“She asked for a transfer after her loan is finished, but the employer said ‘Don’t know/Cannot’ and refuses to talk about it.”

The post also raised concerns about the helper’s passport.

“The agent directly gave her passport to the employer, and the employer is keeping it now. The helper does not have her own passport. Is this even legal? She is very stressed and scared. Thank you for any advice.”

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Social media users urge her to seek help The post drew several reactions, with many users urging the helper to seek assistance. One user wrote, “This is not right at all.” Another said, “Keeping her passport is a huge red flag.” A third commented, “Employers must provide food and basic necessities.” “Please ask her to get help before things get worse,” another user wrote. One person said, “She deserves rest and proper meals.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)