IndiGo pilot's mid-air message on Singapore-Trichy flight goes viral as NRIs fly home for Tamil Nadu polls

Many NRIs who are registered voters in Tamil Nadu travelled back home to cast their ballots in the April 23 Assembly elections. Amid this, a video featuring an IndiGo pilot addressing passengers on a Singapore-Tiruchirappalli flight has gone viral on social media. Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 pm on Thursday. (Instagram/@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

In the clip shared on Instagram, Captain Pradeep Krishnan is seen asking how many passengers were heading to Tiruchirappalli to vote, with nearly all of them raising their hands. He then reminded passengers about the importance of voting, saying it is not just a right but also a responsibility.

“Voting is a responsibility. Don’t forget to go and vote. Vote for the deserving candidate. For the next five years, things can be shaped by this,” he said in Tamil in the video. “First-time voters, all the best. Every vote counts,” he added.

Sharing the clip online, he wrote, “A full flight coming home to vote! Don’t complain about the future if you stayed silent on voting day.”